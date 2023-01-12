MAPLETON — Homeowners were reportedly doing renovation work in a house in Mapleton Thursday morning when a fire ignited.
A neighbor said the four people inside fled and there were no injuries.
But the fire spread quickly, destroying the home on the corner of 4th Ave. S.E. and Grove St. S.E.
"When the first (fire) truck arrived, the flames were already coming out the front door and window," said Mapleton Fire Chief Ben Froehlich.
"It's an older house, so when the flames got in the wall, they just go straight up to the roof."
Fire departments from Amboy, Good Thunder, Minnesota Lake, Wells, a regional air support truck and Mayo ambulance assisted.
Crews were still on the scene late morning, continuing to spray water into the home, including from two ladder trucks.
