MAPLETON — A 17-year-old Mapleton boy was injured in a head-on car collision Sunday evening between Beauford and Mapleton.

The unnamed juvenile was driving a northbound 2013 Volkswagen PTE on Highway 22 at about 8:30 p.m. when the car and a southbound 2006 Acura Infiniti G35 crashed, the State Patrol said.

Road conditions were icy and snowy, the patrol said. Alcohol was not a factor and both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The boy was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Mankato.

The Acura's driver, Gabrielle Anne Petersen, 28, of Worthington, was not injured.

