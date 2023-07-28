MAPLETON — A Mapleton man is accused of sexually assaulting a girl with developmental disabilities, according to charges filed this week.
The charges state Caylen Robert Blume, 19, faces two felonies for third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a "mentally impaired" victim and two felonies for third-degree criminal sexual misconduct with a minor in Blue Earth County District Court.
The girl's father reportedly told Mapleton police about the allegations Feb. 24. He said the girl had an IQ of 62 and was low functioning, according to the complaint.
Police interviewed the girl and reported she said Blume coerced her into sex several times when she was 14 or 15.
Blume's first appearance in court is set for Sept. 7.
