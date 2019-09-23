MAPLETON — A Mapleton man is accused of holding two people hostage with knives on Sunday.
One person was cut on the wrist while fleeing and responding officers reportedly used a stun gun to separate the man from another victim.
Troy Blaine Almhjeld, 41, is in the Blue Earth County Jail awaiting assault and other charges, according to joint news release from the Mapleton Police Department and Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office.
According to the release and a search warrant application:
Police officers and sheriff deputies responded to Almhjeld's residence at 204 Silver St. W. around noon Sunday after a family member called 911.
The family member said Almhjeld accused him of stealing money and used knives to hold him against his will in the kitchen. When the family member tried to leave, Almhjeld allegedly lunged at him with the knives. The family member had two cuts on his hand.
When officers arrived, Almhjeld was holding a woman he knows and refused to drop the knives. When Almhjeld began making stabbing motions, officers used a stun gun, wrestled the knives away from him and took him into custody.
An officer was cut on the hand during the struggle and Almhjeld has cuts on his arm and wrist.
All injuries were minor.
