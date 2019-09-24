The Free Press
MAPLETON — The Mapleton man accused of holding hostages at knifepoint Sunday faces multiple felony kidnapping and assault charges.
Authorities arrested Troy Blaine Almhjeld, 41, at his Silver Street residence after a family member called 911 reporting Almhjeld held him against his will for hours.
Once at the residence, officers learned from dispatch that Almhjeld was holding a second person hostage, according to charging documents filed in Blue Earth County District Court.
Officers broke down the door to find Almhjeld with one hand on the back of the hostage’s neck and the other on a knife.
Police saw an opening at one point and urged the hostage to flee, but she didn’t make it far before Almhjeld pulled her back. An officer deployed a stun gun after Almhjeld started pushing the knife into the hostage’s side, the complaint said. The officers removed the weapons from Almhjeld’s hands after a struggle.
Almhjeld was charged Tuesday with felonies for kidnapping, assault with a dangerous weapon and inflicting substantial bodily harm Tuesday.
