Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Bitterly cold. Windy with snow showers during the evening. Less wind later on. Low around -10F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Bitterly cold. Windy with snow showers during the evening. Less wind later on. Low around -10F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%.