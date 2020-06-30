MAPLETON — A Mapleton teen allegedly threatened to slit another teen's throat over a missing video gaming system.

Jaidon Michael Alton-Rodriguez, 18, was charged with felony threats of violence Monday in Blue Earth County District Court. Felony charges against teens 16 and older are public information.

A teen told police Alton-Rodriguez gave her a gaming system and later became upset when someone else took it from her residence earlier this month.

Alton-Rodriguez demanded payment for the system and threatened to slit her throat and burn down her house if she did not pay, according to a court complaint.

Alton-Rodriguez denied the allegation.

