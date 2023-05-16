EAGLE LAKE — A 57-year-old Mapleton woman was hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash at a Highway 14 intersection in LeRay Township Tuesday afternoon.
Lynn Suzanne Glarner was taken to the Mankato hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the 3:30 p.m. crash about four miles east of Eagle Lake, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Glarner was driving west on Highway 14 in a 2011 Buick, and Foster Laverne Grant, 50, of Temple Terrace, Florida was northbound on 622nd Avenue in a 2022 Nissan Armada when the vehicles collided.
Although Grant's Nissan left the roadway, also known as Blue Earth County Road 48, and rolled, he was not injured. Both drivers were wearing seat belts and airbags in each vehicle deployed.
