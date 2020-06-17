MANKATO — The Mankato/North Mankato Planning Organization is looking for the public's input on its four-year Transportation Improvement Program.
The program includes priority projects for 2021-2024 ranging from roundabout construction to transit bus purchases.
The federally mandated annual document contains pedestrian, bicycle, transit, highway and other transportation projects financed with federal funding during the next four years in the Mankato-North Mankato metropolitan area. More than $36.8 million in projects are proposed in the planning area, which includes Mankato, North Mankato, Eagle Lake and nearby townships.
The biggest projects for 2021 are the $4 million resurfacing of Nicollet County Road 13 from north of North Mankato to Highway 99 west of St. Peter and $2 million for the construction of roundabouts at the Highway 14 ramps at Riverfront Drive.
In 2022, there's $2.3 million for modernization of traffic signal systems serving Highways 22, 169 and 14.
The 2023 slate of projects includes $1.5 million for a roundabout at Lor Ray and Howard drives in North Mankato. And 2024 brings the scheduled $15 million project to resurface 6.2 miles of Highway 22 from north of Mankato to St. Peter, including the replacement or rehabilitation of four culverts and bridges.
The final year of the four-year plan also includes funding for a $2.8 million roundabout at Highway 22 and Augusta Drive.
Transit funding, including bus purchases, are included in the four-year plan as well. And some projects already completed, underway or to begin later this year — such as the construction of a roundabout at Stadium and Pohl roads, a trail along Stoltzman Road and pedestrian improvements around Dakota Meadows Middle School — are being funded initially with city or county dollars with federal paybacks included in the plan to reimburse the local governments in future years.
The public comment period on the plan began this week and continues through July 17.
More information about the plan and opportunities to provide feedback can be found at mnmapo.org/tip/ and people can also comment by phone at 387-8389 or by dropping off comments in the dropbox in front of the Intergovernmental Center in Mankato.
