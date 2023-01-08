MANKATO — Mankato Area Public Schools is in the early phases of considering a potential bond referendum that would help fund facility improvements and operational needs as staff gauges community support for a tax increase.
The district is in the middle of conducting a telephone poll on these topics that will conclude by the end of next week.
The district is polling the community about operational referendum needs as they continue to ask lawmakers to fully fund public education and make sure it keeps up with inflation and address how special education is funded.
This comes as the district also encounters increased operational costs, Supt. Paul Peterson said.
Peterson said in the last three years, the school district has cut over $11 million from its expense budget.
“Along with our facility needs, we have operational challenges that are going to require budget adjustments. It’s going to require work at the state Legislature to help us out and likely some sort of operational ask of school district residents, and that’s also what this telephone survey is going to attempt to gauge,” he said.
The bond referendum in part could help fund secure entrances at schools.
Mankato West High School Principal Sherri Blasing said a welcoming and secured entrance is a top priority.
Currently, doors are locked during the school day with two available to buzz into, which someone monitors from inside. Guests who come through those entrances then check in at a desk before often having to find their location elsewhere in the school.
Blasing said an ideal entrance would include all offices right up at the front.
“We have offices on the second floor and it makes it difficult for people coming to visit the school to try to find it. So we have a check-in desk down here, but it’s not a real inviting space. Really, to make a nice welcoming (space), so people feel good walking into the building and then most importantly having it secured, offices would be right at the entrance. It makes a lot more sense and it’s really what we need,” she said.
The entrance, which would start at ground level by the front parking lot, could also provide students with a common space, she added.
The district could also ask voters about building a pool for Mankato West swimmers and providing additional funding for the district’s new Center for Learning child care center.
Blasing said swim teams at Mankato West are currently practicing at Mankato East High School after West’s pool was determined to no longer be safe, but that causes scheduling conflicts.
She said a new pool would be built at Dakota Meadows Middle School and give the kids what they need.
“I think the kids deserve a Scarlet pool,” she said.
When the district first purchased the old MRCI building for the child care site, the school district bonded for about $12 million, which covered the purchase price and start of construction.
Peterson projected that approximately $3 million to $4 million is still needed to complete all phases for the space.
Peterson said in this stage of consideration, the district is not making statements about when the referendums could happen and is just gathering information about support, adding that the items aren’t a definitive list.
The poll is a follow-up to a community-wide survey that was mailed to all school district residents in the fall of 2021.
“The school district’s been working for many years identifying its facility needs across all of the district. That was in place well before COVID-19. Those facility needs have continued to be there, but we wanted to be mindful of our community’s economic impact of going out for a bond referendum, especially during a pandemic. As the pandemic conditions improve, the school board began taking some more purposeful steps in preparation for a potential referendum,” Peterson said.
Peterson said there’s also not a way to give an exact impact to taxpayers yet, since they don’t know how large the ask could be, but they are polling residents to find out what they are willing to support.
Residents selected for the telephone poll are part of a random sampling of school district voters.
If called, the caller ID will display Morris Leatherman Company and have either a (651) or (507) area code.
