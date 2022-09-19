MANKATO — Mankato Area Public Schools staff described the start of the school year as a return to normal during their back-to-school report at Monday’s board meeting, but also highlighted staffing and enrollment, among other areas of interest, during their presentation as the district works to meet its goals.
According to district staff, MAPS is seeing some of its biggest staffing needs among its ACES child care program, where it has at least 20 positions open. Paraeducators are also in demand; the district is looking to fill 40 positions.
Enrollment numbers are also down in the district. As of Monday, MAPS had 8,146 K-12 students enrolled in the district. This number is slightly down from numbers the school district reported to The Free Press earlier this month, which was 8,191 students. That’s compared to 8,197 students in May 2021 and 8,456 in May 2020.
Director of Business Services Tom Sager previously told The Free Press that because enrollment numbers directly correlate with funding, that equates to over a $6 million loss in revenue for the district.
During Monday’s meeting, Sager said enrollment numbers are extremely fluid early in the year.
“Greater clarity occurs each year after the first [Minnesota Automated Reporting Student System],” Sager said, referencing the state’s student data report which typically takes place in early fall.
During Monday’s meeting, Director of Facilities & Safety Scott Hogen also discussed pandemic management.
“It’s changed more into our influenza and COVID-19 management program,” he said. “We are managing COVID-19 as we would influenza through the guidance of the Department of Health and Department of Education. We just report numbers on a weekly basis for COVID-19 and for influenza.”
Hogen also highlighted facility upgrades, including progress at the new MAPS Center for Learning and indoor air quality and heating, ventilation and air conditioning improvements at some of the oldest buildings in the district.
The school district also highlighted support services within the district.
Director of Student Support Scott Hare said new staff will continue to go through suicide prevention and awareness training.
“It’s very important for our staff to know the signs and be aware of suicide prevention,” said Hare.
The district also announced that this year, Lincoln Community Center will celebrate its centennial anniversary. The district will celebrate the anniversary on Oct. 17, in part through a partnership with the Blue Earth County Historical Society.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.