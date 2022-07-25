NORTH MANKATO — The Mankato Area Public Schools district has named Jody Rittmiller the new elementary principal at Bridges Community School.
She takes on the role after internal reorganization left the position open.
Rittmiller started teaching in Park Rapids before working in Mankato Area Public Schools for 24 years.
During the 2021-22 school year, she was an assistant elementary principal working at Hilltop Elementary in the LeSueur-Henderson Public Schools.
Her MAPS resume includes working as a mentor coach, teacher on special assignment, library media specialist and elementary teacher.
During the 2020-21 school year, she helped organize and led MAPS’ online elementary distance learning.
She begins her role on Aug. 8.
Rittmiller said her love of project-based learning in-part inspired her to take on the new position.
“I love the model that they use to keep kids engaged and thinking about what they are just to build their character, their personal character. I love the ties with communities, especially the families. The families are extremely engaged, and the staff works extremely hard, and they are constantly trying to think outside of the box,” she said.
Rittmiller said she has some ideas going into the role but also wants to work with school leaders to see where they want to go.
“I certainly have some ideas with outdoor learning and some of the pieces I’ve done some research on. I just think bringing in those experiences for like I said, outdoor learning spaces, community projects and really getting involved with some of the careers and different kind of occupations and creating more partnerships, I would love to work on that as well as growing the school,” she said.
Director of Administrative Services John Lustig said what made the search for Bridges’ new principal unique was the parent involvement.
“Because Bridges is a community-choice school within the school district, there is a lot of parent involvement at an organizational level. So the first-round selection had more parents than typically we would have in a selection process,” he said.
Superintendent Paul Peterson said he is happy to have Rittmiller back with the district.
“We are ecstatic to have Jody Rittmiller back in Mankato Area Public Schools. She had a long career here as a teacher, as a specialist, as a mentor coach. Her work on MAPS online during the year of COVID was tremendous,” he said.
Mankato Area Public Schools was set to formally approve Rittmiller’s hiring at a special school board meeting on Monday that was postponed due to short attendance. The postponement does not impact her acceptance of the role.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.