MANKATO — Several adjustments have been made to plans for Mankato Marathon 2021 activities Oct. 15-16, thanks to recent loosening in the state's public health guidelines for the coronavirus pandemic.
Changes including increased registration capacities for in-person races and the addition of a KidsK and a marathon relay. Participants may drink a complimentary beer during post-race activities.
Organizers of the 12th annual marathon, presented by Mayo Clinic Health System, decided to make the changes in response to Gov. Tim Walz’s May 13 announcement regarding loosening of the state’s public health guidelines.
Registration numbers at this time are close to 2019 numbers, according to a statement by Anna Thill, president of Visit Mankato.
For more information about marathon activities, visit: mankatomarathon.com or call 385-6660.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.