MANKATO — Five area nonprofits have been selected by Mankato Marathon organizers for its 2022 Charities Program. These nonprofits have a variety of opportunities to benefit from marathon events.
The 2022 Charities Program benefactees are:
• Partners for Housing. P4H works to help provide affordable housing and temporary shelter to people who are homeless or have low-incomes. This is the first year the non-profit has been selected by the marathon committee.
• Mankato Youth Place. MY Place provides youth with programs to support success in school, a healthy lifestyle and character and leadership skills to prepare them to become contributing community members.
• Leisure Education for Exceptional People. LEEP enriches lives through inclusive education, recreation and healthy living opportunities. Programming is designed to enhance the quality of life for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities in the Greater Mankato Area.
• Mankato Family YMCA's STRIDE. The program is a character-building fitness and running program for boys in grades 3-8.
• MRCI. This program focuses on the rehabilitation of adults by providing innovative employment programs that assist individuals in their achievement of personal goals.
Champion Runners will be selected by each non-profit to help raise money and a portion of funds from registration fees will be distributed to the five non-profits.
Runners may select an organization or organizations to support when they register for a race. The general public may contribute by purchasing a previous year's marathon t-shirt at River Valley Running, 605 N. Riverfront Drive. Proceeds from t-shirt sales will be donated to the five non-profits.
Mankato Marathon organizers started the Charities Program in 2013 as a way to give back to the community for supporting its races. In 2021, the program helped selected charities raise nearly $13,000.
Registration opens Jan. 1 for the 13th annual Mankato Marathon, presented by Mayo Clinic Health System. Several marathon events are slated Oct. 14-15. Its accredited race is a qualifying event for the Boston Marathon.
For more information about the marathon, visit: mankatomarathon.com or call 385-6660.
To learn more about the Marathon Charities Program, visit: mankatomarathon.com/charities or contact Joelle Baumann at: baumann@visitmankatomn.com or call 385-6679.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.