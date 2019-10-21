MANKATO — Coming off 2018, in which the Mankato Marathon saw participation drop, Visit Mankato President Anna Thill was all smiles Monday following the weekend’s races.
“We had really healthy growth,” Thill said.
In 2018, the number of runners for all races fell 15% from the previous year, to just under 3,500. This year 4,149 participated. The full marathon drew 450 runners, which is up from 2017 numbers.
The decline last year was attributed in part to a new half-marathon in the southern Twin Cities that was the same weekend as Mankato’s events. The Mankato Marathon had traditionally pulled many participants from the southern metro.
And, Thill said, the Mankato full marathon’s former route, which had long stretches in rural areas, was something many runners didn’t like. A lack of spectators and often higher winds in the rural areas were factors some runners complained about.
This year’s new routes were much more urban, with a shorter rural stretch south of Mankato.
“From the runners’ perspective, it was overwhelmingly positive. They loved the course and that mix of country and urban. And the (Red Jacket) trestle bridge, especially, was so beautiful and photogenic. It was great to hear that feedback from runners.”
Thill said good weather Friday evening, when several kids runs and the 5K were held, and for Saturday morning’s marathon, 10K and half-marathon helped.
Thill said many people were trying to register for races up until Friday, but the 5K and 10K had previously sold out.
“Our 5K was the biggest it’s ever been.”
She said they will probably increase the size of the 5K next year.
Participation in full marathon races across the country have been in decline for several years, attributed in part to aging baby boomers who would rather run shorter races.
“The full marathoners, there’s a trend of decreasing numbers with the half-marathons holding and the 5K and 10K growing,” Thill said.
While the more urban race route got good reviews from runners, Thill said they have been hearing from some motorists frustrated with traffic snarls, particularly in west Mankato and around the Minnesota State University campus.
“This course logistically was much more difficult than past years. We heard traffic restrictions were a little tougher, so we’re going to look at that for next year. This is a building year, so we want to get feedback from people. We’ll be talking to people and meeting with the city and county to makes some tweaks next year.”
Thill said there was also more excitement at the finish line area downtown. This year the full, half and 10K race times were staggered in half-hour intervals. “That allowed for a lot more traffic at the finish line for an extended period of time. That boosts the atmosphere.”
She said more people also stayed around downtown as there was a beer tent, sponsored by Pub 500 and Mankato Brewery, as well as live music.
The marathon also raised more than $24,000 for the five 2019 Mankato Marathon charities: Boys & Girls Club of Mankato (now called MY Place), Committee Against Domestic Abuse, Leisure Education for Exceptional People, Project for Teens and Mankato Family YMCA’s STRIDE program. Each charity program chose four champion runners who received free race registrations for either the half or full marathon. In addition, the charities raised supplementary dollars when runners opted to donate to any or all the charities upon registering for a race.
In total, MY Place raised $4,000; CADA raised $3,744; LEEP raised $3,116; Project for Teens raised $7,300; and STRIDE raised $6,553.
