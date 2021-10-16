MANKATO — After the pandemic forced the annual race to become a virtual event in 2020, everything looked pretty normal for the 2021 Mankato Marathon.
Or as normal as hundreds of people running 26.2 miles can look.
With cowbells and words of encouragement as the soundtrack, frost decorating parts of the route, and sunshine and light winds prevailing, the marathon returned to near-ideal conditions.
"It's always a good crowd. And even the runners you run with — there's just great people," said Emily Birkholz of Mankato, who ran the half-marathon. "... You get through it together."
For the first time, the marathon started and ended downtown — beginning at 7:45 a.m. along Poplar Street and ending a couple of blocks away on South Front Street. In-between were a lot of strides and a lot of sights.
The marathoners, half-marathoners and 10-kilometer entrants ran to and through Sibley Park and west Mankato. The 10-K runners then peeled off to explore other parts of west Mankato, cross Stoltzman Road into the Lincoln Park neighborhood and cruise to the finish line on their 6-mile course.
Those tackling the more challenging distances ran the Red Jacket Trail, connected to the South Route Trail near Mount Kato, chugged up the steep hill along Blue Earth County Road 90 and returned to Mankato via the trail along Stoltzman Road.
While the half-marathoners ran to the finish line, the marathoners turned at Pleasant Street and ran the Red Jacket/South Route/Stoltzman loop again — with a bonus four-mile roundtrip on the southern portion of the Red Jacket.
"I liked it a lot," said Dan Lauer-Schumacher, who finished third in the marathon. "It was definitely a hilly second half."
The Minneapolis resident didn't mind the repetition, saying the first trip through the loop provided a preview of the hills for the second time. And the four-mile gradual downhill finale along Stoltzman allowed marathoners to feel they were finishing strong.
"I think I'll probably come back and do it again," said Lauer-Schumacher, whose only previous participation at the Mankato event was the 10-K — which he won — nearly a decade ago.
The downhill nature of the race's end was apparent in the faces and paces of the runners. Many sprinted down Front Street to the finish line, smiles breaking out despite having just run 13 or 26 miles.
It was a nearly ear-to-ear grin for St. Paul's Tristan Coughlin, 38, who won the marathon, completing the race with a time of 2 hours, 37 minutes and 34 seconds.
The work the runners' bodies had put in was apparent, though, when contrasted with the spectators lining the route. Runners — T-shirts and tank tops. Watchers — jackets or parkas. Runners — faces flush with exertion. Watchers — faces reddened from the cool temps, which didn't hit 40 until more than an hour after the starting time. Runners — a consistent sheen of perspiration. Watchers — a variety of stocking caps and even gloves.
Both groups seemed happy, however, for the return of the autumn tradition.
Birkholz, who ran with her husband and had three of their four children cheering them on, said the race gives the couple a goal to work toward as they put in the time and effort of staying in shape throughout the year.
"We always run together," she said.
Which was the case for much of Saturday's half-marathon, too. But not for the final two miles.
Asked what she'd remember about the 2021 race, Emily thought for a moment before offering another smile: "Beating my husband."
It was a family affair for Lauer-Schumacher, too, who was greeted at the finish line by parents, wife Jessica and children Willow, 1, and Julian, 4.
That's one of the advantages of the Mankato Marathon for runners from the Twin Cities metropolitan area. Family can be part of the festivities without an overnight stay. The group drove down from Minneapolis on Saturday morning and will be sleeping in their own beds Saturday night. The timing is good, too, for people like Lauer-Schumacher who run in Duluth's marathon in June.
"It was far enough out I thought I could recover from Grandma's and run well," he said.
And close enough to home that even kids as young as Willow and Julian could be there to witness their dad doing something difficult, not giving up despite the strain and finishing with a smile. The message has already been received by Julian, who demonstrated his speed to a visiting reporter — pumping his legs in a blur of velocity.
"He's started introducing himself as 'Julian The Fast Runner,'" Jessica said.
And it's the truth, his father confirmed: "He's running about 100 mph all the time."
By mid-afternoon, 364 of 376 entrants had finished the marathon, 761 of 763 had crossed the line in the half-Marathon and all but one of 533 10K entrants had gone the distance. There were also 26 teams in the Marathon Relay. Although the vast majority were from Minnesota and neighboring states, runners listed hometowns stretching from Doral, Florida, to Thousand Oaks, California.
