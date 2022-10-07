MANKATO — Some Mankato streets will be closed and traffic redirected for the safety of runners and drivers during the Mankato Marathon on Friday, Oct. 14, and Saturday, Oct. 15.
The city of Mankato recommends planning ahead if driving in these areas is necessary.
Friday, Oct. 14
Road closures: 2 p.m. to midnight Poplar Street (from A Street to Sibley Parkway) will be closed from 2 p.m. Friday to Saturday; 5-7 p.m. Sibley Parkway (Rogers Street to Mound Avenue, through the park)
Expected delays: 5-7 p.m. Sibley Parkway (Rogers Street to Mound Avenue, through the park)
Saturday, Oct. 15
Road closures: midnight to 10 a.m. Poplar Street (from A Street to Sibley Parkway); 3 a.m. to 4 p.m. Front Street (Marshall Street to Cherry Street); 7-9 a.m. Park Lane (Woodland Avenue to Sibley Street), Woodland Avenue (Fifth Street to Sibley Street) and Sibley Parkway (Rogers Street to Mound Avenue, through the park); 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stoltzman Road (West Pleasant Street to Van Brunt Street), Blue Earth Street/West Pleasant Street (Winona Street to Stoltzman Road); 8:30 a.m. to 10:40 a.m. Stoltzman Road (Highway 90 to 200th Street)
Expected delays: 7:30-9:30 a.m. Riverfront Drive at Sibley Street and Carney Avenue, Poplar Street and Sibley Parkway; 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Carney Avenue at Eighth Street; 7:45 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Baker Avenue and Oak Knoll Boulevard, Ridgewood Avenue and Baker Avenue, Ridgewood Avenue and Sunset Boulevard; 8:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Highway 90 and Indian Lake Road, Indian Lake Road and Highway 66 (at trail crossing), Stoltzman Road (from Highway 90 to West Pleasant Street at trail crossings).
For more information contact Mark Bongers, Mankato Marathon race director, on behalf of Visit Mankato, at 507-649-2322.
