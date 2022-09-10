MANKATO — If you’ve caught a glimpse of a scant colored leaf on the ground, you might start wondering when and where you can catch the show of Minnesota’s brilliant fall colors.
You’re still ahead of the game, fall color experts say, but in weeks ahead there will be plenty of opportunities close to home to take in the splendor of fall tree colors.
The DNR began posting its fall color map this week at mndnr.gov/fallcolor.
“Mankato is usually one of the later areas to turn,” said Amy Barrett, communications manager for Explore Minnesota. “Of course Minneopa State Park is one of the first places that comes to mind because it’s got that beautiful waterfall and the bison herd.
“There’s a live bison herd there at Minneopa and you can drive through, and see bison against the backdrop of beautiful fall color,” she added.
“So that’s a driving experience and there are also lots of great hiking trails at Minneopa and places to picnic there or go biking. Peak color in that region is during late September to mid October.”
If you want to take some time to see the bison — there are 49 this year, the most they’ve ever had at Minneopa — and the waterfall, you can make a day of it on Sept. 24. From 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Minneopa will host a prairie seed collection event, which is an annual event that typically draws anywhere from 35 to 75 people, said Minneopa’s area naturalist Scott Kudelka.
“It is popular,” he said. “I think it’s a great way that people like because they’re giving back to the park and it’s just a really fun program where you wade through the prairie and collect seed.”
The other Minneopa draw, other than the bison and waterfall, are the monarchs.
“They’re just all over the place,” Kudelka said. “And even though we talk about the fall colors with the leaves, we also see color changes with the prairie. We get lots of purples and yellows.”
If you want to go beyond Minneopa, Explore Minnesota and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources team up each year to provide weekly fall color reports, which are updated every Thursday.
“Take a road trip while the weather is so nice and beautiful,” Barrett said. “Check out a new part of the state that you haven’t been to. Maybe go to an apple orchard, a pumpkin patch or maybe visit a brewery and stay overnight. It’s a great opportunity to support local businesses.”
Val Cervenka, forest health program coordinator for the DNR’s Forestry Division, said “color is going to happen in a normal fashion. They’ll start changing up on the border first and, as we get colder and colder, will move south down the state where colors will eventually turn.”
Of course, weather impacts the timing of fall colors. For brighter reds and oranges, we need warm and sunny days and cool nights, Cervenka said.
Birch, ash, basswood and elm trees will all be turning yellow, but it’s still early for that.
“I just encourage people to manage expectations,” Cervenka said. “Try different parks. There will be plenty of fall color in southern Minnesota especially because of the diversity of tree species, you’ll get a diversity of color. In southern Minnesota with differences in ruggedness of the land, and where you’ve got bluffs and hills, you’re going to see a great variety of colors.”
This year she’s encouraging people to take the road less traveled, and urging fall color searchers to check out a state forest trail or road that is drawing fewer travelers.
“You’ll still get a great spectrum of fall color,” Cervenka said.
Aside from hitting up Minneopa, experts say other parks are also optimal for fall color viewing. Cervenka names Richard J. Dorer State Forest, Fort Ridgley State Park and Sakatah Lake State Park as nearby state parks offering great views of fall color later this season.
