Jessica Potter climbs a flight of stairs and pulls a ring of keys from her jeans pocket. As she inserts a key into a locked storage room door, she issues a warning.
“It’s kind of a mess,” says Potter, executive director of the Blue Earth County Historical Society, as she heads in. “But we’re working on it.”
Potter isn’t wrong. The situation will require some work. But calling it a “mess” is vastly shortchanging it.
This is the room where the majority of Marian Anderson’s work will live for the foreseeable future. Paintings in frames, pencil sketches, half-finished nature scenes, a fox image that she abandoned, thousands of postcards and fine art prints — a veritable treasure trove of her work, some of which hasn’t been seen by anyone, we’re guessing, but Marian.
The bequest is massive, and it has Potter and the Blue Earth County Historical Society planning a remodel and reorganization of the storage room as they work to catalog and organize the collection of one of southern Minnesota’s most famous artists. Marian died in January at age 84.
Much has been written about some of Marian’s work. Her nostalgia pieces, where various vintage scenes from the past are pieced together in clever collages, hang on dentist office walls or in bank lobbies all over town. Less, however, has been written about the sheer volume of her work, her personal life and her graceful exit from her creative life as Alzheimer’s disease slowly painted over her memories and ability to care for herself.
Madelia made
Marian was born in Nicollet and raised in Madelia. Part of the lore surrounding her early days as an artist includes the nontraditional way she got started.
Her parents were farmers, and Marian would accompany her father on trips to the town dump. That’s where she’d find discarded tubes of paint and paintbrushes that she’d take home and teach herself the craft.
She never went to art school and didn’t obtain a bachelor’s degree from a university. Instead, she learned by doing. And by doodling in grade school.
“They made her go to Catholic schools and she hated it with a passion. She didn't like the nuns. She said they were always so bossy and mean,” says James Peterson, Marian’s companion for the last decade of her life. “And every once in a while, they’d catch her drawing pictures instead of doing what she was supposed to be doing and they gave her heck for that. Finally they got so tired of the fact that she was distracting the other kids by drawing pictures and stuff that they just gave her a room by herself and let her do her own thing.”
One of the first art jobs she ever had was colorizing wedding photos in the pre-color photography days. At one point she was working for seven different photographers in the Mankato area for $1 per hour, painstakingly adding paint to bring black-and-white photos to life. Peterson says that, where most colorizers used watercolors, Marian used oil-based paints. A trickier approach, for sure. But the results were more vivid.
Gradually she transitioned to supporting herself with her own paintings. One of the longest-running series she did was an annual painting for the National Wild Turkey Federation. Three originals from that series are on display in the Marian Anderson gallery at the Blue Earth County Historical Society. The paintings depict rugged turkey hunters in colorful, detailed scenes of the South.
“The National Wild Turkey Federation is actually headquartered out of Atlanta, Georgia,” Potter says. “For 18 years she did a signature piece for them. We'll get calls from down South to get one of her prints. (Her work) is all over the southern United States, and the nostalgia is what we know here.”
Ask most folks in town what they know about Marian Anderson, and they’re likely to mention the nostalgia pieces, or the piece depicting children of various ethnic groups. The pieces remain popular depictions of the Mankato area’s people and history. But they only scratch the surface of her work.
Paging through a BECHS book of fine art prints available to purchase reveals a much broader picture of her breadth. The book includes a pair of paintings she did of polar explorer Will Steger, with whom Marian worked directly to get the piece exactly to his liking. Potter says Steger wanted very much to get the dogs, the journey’s true heroes, to look just right.
One of Marian’s most famous paintings, “Silent Signal,” earned her Artist of the Year honors in Minnesota in 1991.
“There's a footprint in that piece,” Potter says, “and so her whole story behind this was about preserving nature, and that even though we're treading on it, we still have to make sure that we're preserving what has already been here.”
Her work is even on display at Mettler’s, the Mankato strip club. Marian painted a series of exotic dancers to help spruce the place up a bit.
Cadillac sports coup
Toward the end of Marian’s life, Peterson says he urged her to have a carpe diem attitude about her Alzheimer’s.
“I just asked her, ‘What is it that you would like to do that you've never done because this is your last chance to do this.’ And she thought for a while and says, “I've always thought I'd like to have a Cadillac sports coupe.’ And I said, ‘Is that what you really want to do?’ And she said, ‘Yeah ... I'd like to have a sports scoop,’” Peterson recalls. “And I said OK. And went to town and ordered a Cadillac sports coupe with everything on it.”
When the Cadillac arrived, Peterson says he let her drive it home by herself. He followed her in his car. They were both in their 80s.
“And then I said, ‘What else do you want to do?’ And she said, ‘I want to go to Colorado and I want to drive every mountain pass, and ride in all the narrow gauge trains, and in some of the movie trains.’ So we just headed for Colorado and I think we put on about 3,000 miles out there, but we did. We drove on mountain passes and we rode on at least five trains.”
The last commission piece Marian did was a nostalgia collage for Minnesota State University. It’s hanging in the Centennial Student Union. But the last piece she painted was a depiction of Lewis and Clark. Peterson says Marian transported that piece back and forth between Mankato and their summer home in Arizona at least five times. They joked that the painting had traveled more miles than Lewis and Clark had. He says she didn’t paint much toward the end, and it was hard to watch her get worse.
“She lost control of her body function, and then she lost control of her voice,” Peterson recalls. “She knew what she wanted to say. But she couldn't say it. And it was really heartbreaking. She just couldn't say it.”
Every once in a while, however, she did get a word out.
Once when Peterson was at Marian’s nursing home visiting her, he was talking to someone about having to repaint some figurines in the yard. He struggled but couldn’t figure out the exact breed of bird the figurines were.
Fifteen minutes later, Marian solved it.
“She just blurted out ‘Cranes!’” Peterson says. “It was a surprise to us. She said it real loud and just as clear as she ever could. But that was the last word I ever heard her say.”
Commented
