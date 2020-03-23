Blue Earth County
Laokeng Vang, St. Paul, and Oua Yang, Hickory, North Carolina
Alyssa Jo Shaddrick and Joshua Michael Oestreich, Mankato
Sara Lynn Petchell and Jacob Allen Collier, Eagle Lake
Iloria Victoria Phoenix and Dolmo Ramiro Lopez Flores, Mankato
Amber Desiree Page and Timothy Arthur Brouwer, Lake Crystal
Jesus Sara Elioza and Grant Stephan Anderson, Madison Lake
Kayla Rachelle Mortenson, Ramsey, and Brian Edward Blank, Andover
Brennon Allen Helget and Tianna Rachel Fulton, Eagle Lake
Miranda Marie Deatley and Deontrae Mikul Veith, Eagle Lake
Kasey Christine Tufto and Adam William Suckow, Lake Crystal
Kaitlyn Marie Jorgensen and Darshawn Deonte Walker, Mankato
Noah Donald Finnesgard and Joselyn Ceniceros Gonzalez, North Mankato
Andrew Jay Winter and Elmer Sasongke Dimas, Mankato
Lee John Redning and Heather Marie Behr, Good Thunder
John Eren Kumcu and Aradhya Sood, Minneapolis
Emily Judith Grimshaw and Evan Deane Curtin, North Mankato
Glenn Adam Verschelde and Carrie Anne Muell Reid, Mankato
Nicollet County
Stephen Michael Ray, North Mankato, and Candice Marie Beech, Clear Lake
Erich Franklin Letz and Terri Kristina Norris, North Mankato
Nicole Sybil Grapentine and David Wayne Greene, Le Sueur
Rebecca Ann Davis and Tanner John Firkus, St. Peter
Fawn Kae Krueger and Nick Dale McMullen, Shoreview
David Arrizola Jr. and Denisse Mentado Arcive, St. Peter
