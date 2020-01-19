Blue Earth County
Adetuji Sodiki Adelani, Mankato, and Ines Jiaque Kenfack, New York
Kimberly Kay Hilgers, Cleveland, and Steven Gregory Roberts, Lake Crystal
Douglas Tom Hindermann and Daniel Sosa Santana, Mankato
Erin Brase Meyer, Lake Crystal, and Steven Lee Ciszmadia, Mankato
Carlos Antonio Escobar Mijango and Shianne Lee Riley, Mankato
Melissa Jo Barber and Rafael Sostre, Mankato
Nicollet County
Dean Jason Stage and Monica June Larson, Kasota
