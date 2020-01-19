Blue Earth County

Adetuji Sodiki Adelani, Mankato, and Ines Jiaque Kenfack, New York

Kimberly Kay Hilgers, Cleveland, and Steven Gregory Roberts, Lake Crystal

Douglas Tom Hindermann and Daniel Sosa Santana, Mankato

Erin Brase Meyer, Lake Crystal, and Steven Lee Ciszmadia, Mankato

Carlos Antonio Escobar Mijango and Shianne Lee Riley, Mankato

Melissa Jo Barber and Rafael Sostre, Mankato

Nicollet County

Dean Jason Stage and Monica June Larson, Kasota

