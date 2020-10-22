Blue Earth County

Ilyssa Jean Stewart and Cory Alan Albright

Toby Lynn Lewis and Keith Allen Zacharias

Tiffanie Amber Hofman and Dylan Howard Birch

Dylan James Krahling and Michelle Marie Dehnke

Jill Marie Manthei and Benjamin John Stenzel

Sara Ode Presler and Benjamin Daniel Johnson

Amber Desiree Page and Timothy Arthur Brouwer

Collins Kipkoech Lang'At and Ledwin Chepkemoi

Alina Fatieieva and Denys Hildin

Kasey Christine Tufto and Adam William Suckow

Dillon Michael Frechette and Megan Pearl Harguth

Randall Louise Harned Libin and Jessica Kathryn Straub

Ryan Richard Kastenschmidt and Danielle Joyce Vetter

Erin Rebecca Schmidt and Tyler Thomas Osmundson

Abbey Mae Linderholm and Connor Elliot Riese

Adekunle Samad Oyewumi and Eugenia Asima

Cally Annetta O'Neill and Ryan Kendall Roberts

Zoe Teresa Wetzel and Matthew Timothy Ream

Courtney Kaye Wiest and Tyler James Braaten

Jacob Allen Cownie and Renata Roberta Pohlman

Kathleen Ann Bock and Kevin Linn Timm

Carolyn Joan Graham and Glenn Robert Lussky

Manasa Karumuri and Ram Jagannathan

Nicole Lynn Buresh and Andrew Trygve Loher

Julie Anne Thompson and Anne Elizabeth Sweeney

Aaron Wesley Dahl and Andrea Seema Duncan

Alisha Marie Schmidt and Robert James Mundt

Lindsay Marie Turner and Drew Dennis Peterson

Rubie Evelyn Garrison and Carter William Benike

Nolan James Walters and Erin Audrey Hislop

Joseph William Bach and Danielle Elizabeth Hermel

Samantha Marie Dimmerman and Jacob Ryan Eggestein

Brent Stephen Kelsey and Jeffrey James Wellman

Michael David Thomas and Michelle Marie Muellerleile

Anna Lovette Goude and Jeffrey James Anderson

Laura Inga Purvis and Benjamin Burt Hoffman

David William Wiersma and Morgan Ann Phillips

Tara Marie Buss and Kevin Bronson Behr

Brittany Nicole Kulberg and Andrew Robert McKibben

Benjamin Daniel Moldan Jr. and Claire Elisa Zastrow

Amber Lynn Wendt and Joseph Steven Robb

Connie Rose Miller and Jacob Gary Odenthal

Jana Renee Harris and Jonathan Ivyl Crouch

Alexander James Dobmeier and Nicole Marie Thompson

Kimberly Rita Carey and Logan Matthew Drager

Holly Elizabeth Peterson and Orion Rigel Atticus Callaghan

Justin Paul Laven and Laura Elizabeth Tettam

Megan Elizabeth Manthey and Timothy Charles Ulmen

Catherine Aleen Kolander and Taylor John Hungerford

Kirsten Marjorie Amberg and Garrett Mark Mensing

  

Nicollet County

Storm Michael Schwichtenberg and Kathryn Colleen Hall, Minnesota Lake

Gaspar Coj-Juarez and Mara Tomas Solis, St. Peter

Taylor Kaitlyn Graft and Christopher Ryan Andree, St. Peter 

Paula AnnMarie Smith and Cliffe Momanyi Gisemba, Le Center

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0