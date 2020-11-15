Blue Earth County

Alexander James Dobmeier and Nicole Marie Thompson

Kimberly Rita Carey and Logan Matthew Drager

Holly Elizabeth Peterson and Orion Rigel Atticus Callaghan

Justin Paul Laven and Laura Elizabeth Tettam

Megan Elizabeth Manthey and Timothy Charles Ulmen

Catherine Aleen Kolander and Taylor John Hungerford

Kirsten Marjorie Amberg and Garrett Mark Mensing

Nicollet County

Storm Michael Schwichtenberg and Kathryn Colleen Hall, Minnesota Lake

Gaspar Coj-Juarez and Mara Tomas Solis, St. Peter

Taylor Kaitlyn Graft and Christopher Ryan Andree, St. Peter

Paula AnnMarie Smith and Cliffe Momanyi Gisemba, Le Center

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you