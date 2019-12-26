Blue Earth County
Ibrahim Abdi Noor and Hibo Abdi Mohamed, North Mankato
Trista Lynn West and William Henry Bergstrom, Lake Crystal
Macey Diane Page, Mankato, and Andrew James Forsyth, North Mankato
Gwendolyn Patricia Schimek, Mount Vernon, Iowa, and Joseph Allen Tischler, Eagle Lake
Lamar Keith Burfeind and Sara Christine Saastamoinen, Mankato
Alexa Rochelle Kruger and Regan Paul Pearson, Mankato
Adam Daniel Stommes, Mankato, and Taylor Mackenzie, North Mankato
David Anthony Thomas Talamantez and Heidi Lee Veith, North Mankato
