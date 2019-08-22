Blue Earth County

Kaya Mae Fitzpatrick and Zachary James Strassburg, Lake Crystal

Casey Marie Stanek and Charles Edward Geariety, Mankato

Greggor George Grosula and Brittany Ann Jonsson, St. Clair

MacKenzi Lee Mathei and Jeffrey Lindstrom, Mankato

Nicollet County

Tori Ann Wilking and Torrance David Day, Nicollet

Elizabeth Vera Torgerson, St. Peter, and Deane Thomas Bauman, Bracketville, Texas

William Allen Dietrich, North Mankato, and Shannon Lynn Harris, St. Peter

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags