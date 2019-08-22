Blue Earth County
Kaya Mae Fitzpatrick and Zachary James Strassburg, Lake Crystal
Casey Marie Stanek and Charles Edward Geariety, Mankato
Greggor George Grosula and Brittany Ann Jonsson, St. Clair
MacKenzi Lee Mathei and Jeffrey Lindstrom, Mankato
Nicollet County
Tori Ann Wilking and Torrance David Day, Nicollet
Elizabeth Vera Torgerson, St. Peter, and Deane Thomas Bauman, Bracketville, Texas
William Allen Dietrich, North Mankato, and Shannon Lynn Harris, St. Peter
