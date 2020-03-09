MANKATO — Developer Gordon Awsumb won a conditional use permit for his proposed downtown Marriott hotel Monday night, but he lost one member of the Mankato City Council even as a potentially challenging council vote looms in April for the $14.2 million project.
On a 6-1 vote, the council determined that a proposed 117-room SpringHill Suites by Marriott met Mankato’s planning and zoning standards. On April 13, the council will have to decide if the project is worthy of $1.3 million in tax subsidies and whether the lost public parking on the development site can be replaced elsewhere downtown.
Council member Dennis Dieken voted against the permit, saying that the hotel’s encroachment onto the Front Street Plaza permanently devalues a city investment designed to attract people to the city center. Dieken said he expects to vote against the project again next month if it comes forward “with the current design.”
Plans for the hotel, which would be built into and above the Cherry Street Parking Ramp, show the lobby and a patio extending 23.9 feet beyond the edge of the ramp — taking nearly a third of the plaza’s width.
“The plaza there was built for the purpose of bringing people (downtown),” Dieken said.
Other council members, while voting for the permit, expressed concerns about the requested $1.3 million tax abatement and the amount of public parking that will be lost in the ramp.
“I’ve had a couple of individuals down there tell me this is going to put them out of business if the parking’s not addressed,” said Council member Mark Frost, referring to bar owners in the city center.
Mayor Najwa Massad also mentioned the importance of parking to the vitality of the downtown, and Council member Jessica Hatanpa asked questions about the size of the tax abatement, how it compares to subsidies provided to other downtown projects, and maintenance responsibilities for a covered walkway Awsumb proposes between the hotel and the Mankato Place mall.
All of those issues are to be addressed in the next 35 days. And it won’t be decided just by the council. The Blue Earth County Board is considering a $1.2 million tax abatement to finance replacement parking and potentially the walkway, which would also provide a covered path between Mankato Place and the civic center.
The goal is to hammer out a development agreement between the city and Awsumb, and present a recommendation to the City Council and the Mankato Economic Development Authority on April 13, said Mankato City Manager Pat Hentges.
“There will be a final recommendation on abatement and replacement of the parking by the 13th, which means we have a lot of work to do,” Hentges said.
First, an outside consultant will need to finish a report on the hotel’s impact on downtown parking and options for replacing it — and present the findings to the dozens of businesses and organizations that rely on the city’s ramps and parking lots.
“We’ve targeted March 20 for the meeting,” Community Development Director Paul Vogel said.
The County Board is also awaiting that report to learn how many new parking stalls will need to be created and the estimated cost before it makes a decision on the county tax abatement, which would capture additional property taxes paid to the county by the hotel for the next 20 years and divert them to parking replacement. If the county balks, the city could choose to impose special assessments on the hotel to force the developers to finance creation of new parking stalls downtown.
Parking is a critical factor because of the hotel’s impact on the 156-stall municipally-owned Cherry Street ramp. The hotel lobby, swimming pool, exercise room and other amenities will eliminate 35 stalls, and Marriott guests will have first crack at as many as 117 parking stalls — one for each room in the hotel.
Under a 2005 agreement with the city, Downtown Mankato Properties, LLC, the partnership led by Awsumb, owns the “air rights” above the Cherry Street Parking Ramp — meaning they have the authority to construct a building on a platform above the parking structure. That agreement came about when the city approached Awsumb about building the ramp on a 47-stall parking lot he owned, and it mandates Awsumb replace all but 47 stalls if he takes control of the ramp as part of a development project.
Awsumb suggests the hotel will be mutually beneficial, providing high-quality downtown hotel rooms to help the civic center attract more conventions and other events, paying taxes to the school district even during the 20-year abatement period, and boosting economic activity in the city center, which will generate income and sales taxes. He also maintains there is a surplus of parking downtown, pledges to allow free public parking in the Cherry Street Ramp when it’s not being used by hotel guests, and believes that the county abatement will be more than enough to cover any additional parking stalls needed.
Under Awsumb’s proposal, the $1.3 million city abatement would refund the hotel’s municipal property tax payments for the next 20 years to cover the extra costs incurred in building a hotel above an existing parking ramp.
The Planning Commission earlier this month found the five-story hotel meshes with city planning and zoning codes, design standards, parking requirements and other technical details, provided it abides by a long list of conditions. While six council members agreed, Frost suggested to Awsumb that the parking issues need to be satisfactorily resolved by April 13.
“I hope we have everything clarified the next time we talk,” Frost said.
City staff are already exploring options for replacing the lost parking, including allowing angled parking on one side of Second Street, extending the Second Street Ramp to Jackson Street, adding a second level of parking above the surface lot near the intersection of Riverfront Drive and Cherry Street, and purchasing property to create another surface lot downtown.
“So, we’ll pull out all the stops,” Hentges said, adding it’s probably unaffordable to rely solely on expanding ramps to replace the Cherry Street Ramp. “That’s probably a lot more money than the combined abatements before the city and county.”
If money is short, so is time. Awsumb wants to start construction by June with hopes of a grand opening for the hotel 11 months later.
“We’ve got the planning and zoning issues resolved,” Hentges said. “And now we move on to the finances and the need for parking replacement.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.