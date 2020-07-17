ARLINGTON — A 65-year-old Marshall man was injured in a car-pickup crash just south of Arlington Thursday evening.

Steven Duane Sletten was driving a 2004 Hyundai Sonata east on Highway 19 and was the intersection with Sibley County Road 17 at 6:18 p.m. when the car and a 2005 Chevrolet pickup collided, the State Patrol said.

Sletten was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital in Arlington.

The pickup's driver, Alonso Manuel Cornejo, 22, of San Juan, Texas, was not injured.

