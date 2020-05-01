MANKATO — More than half of south-central Minnesota's COVID-19 cases have been in Martin County, with another 23 confirmed on Friday alone.
The county has now had 111 — 70 still active — of the nine-county region's 220 total cases. Nicollet, Le Sueur and Watonwan counties had six new cases between them in the Minnesota Department of Health's latest update.
The latest sharp increase in Martin County came as testing levels, cases and deaths reached new heights statewide.
Minnesota has now had 5,730 total cases, up by 594 from Thursday. The COVID-19 death toll rose by 28 to 371, tied for the biggest jump in fatalities yet since the pandemic began.
Testing levels rose to 4,553, putting them in range of Gov. Tim Walz's goal to test 5,000 Minnesotans per day. The rate of positive cases per 100 tests dipped slightly for the second straight day, from 13.9 to 13.
Nicollet County's two new cases bring its total to 13. Watonwan County has three new cases and 14 total, while Le Sueur County has one new case and 25 total.
