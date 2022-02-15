MANKATO — Two newly confirmed COVID-19 fatalities in Martin County brought the south-central region's February death toll from the illness to 15.
The Martin County residents were between 60-64 and 85-89 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
They were among 32 confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide Tuesday, raising Minnesota's pandemic toll to 11,862.
The nine-county area of south-central Minnesota accounts for 464 deaths from COVID-19 during the pandemic. Martin County has had 58 of the region's 464 fatalities, giving it the second highest death rate per 10,000 residents — its neighbor, Faribault County, has the highest death rate.
February so far is on a similar pace in terms of COVID-19 deaths as January. The latter finished with 30 deaths from COVID-19, the lowest monthly toll since September.
Cases, meanwhile, continue to trend downward after peaking in late January. The omicron variant's wave still leads to high case counts even on its downswing, and it's unclear where case levels will settle in at long term.
Area counties combined for 182 newly confirmed cases Tuesday. Blue Earth County accounted for the most with 48.
The full list of confirmed cases by county includes:
• Blue Earth County — 48
• Nicollet County — 27
• Brown County — 22
• Watonwan County — 21
• Le Sueur County — 19
• Martin County — 17
• Sibley County — 12
• Waseca County — 8
• Faribault County — 8
