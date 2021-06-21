MANKATO — A COVID-19 death confirmed Monday in Martin County was south-central Minnesota's 249th fatality linked to the illness during the pandemic.
The Martin County resident was between 55-59 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Martin County accounts for 33 of the south-central region's 249 total COVID-19 deaths.
By total, it has the fourth most confirmed COVID-19 deaths among the nine area counties. The pandemic death tolls by county are as follows:
- Nicollet County — 45
- Blue Earth County — 44
- Brown County — 40
- Martin County — 33
- Le Sueur County — 26
- Waseca County — 23
- Faribault County — 19
- Sibley County — 10
- Watonwan County — 9
Per 10,000 residents, however, Martin County has the most deaths in the region. The death rates per 10,000 residents by county are as follows:
- Martin County — 16.6
- Brown County — 15.9
- Faribault County — 13.8
- Nicollet County — 13.3
- Waseca County — 12.3
- Le Sueur County — 9.2
- Watonwan County — 8.2
- Sibley County — 6.7
- Blue Earth County — 6.6
While new cases of COVID-19 have dwindled in recent weeks, new deaths linked to the illness are about steady compared to the last two months. South-central Minnesota has had five COVID-19 deaths through June's first 21 days, compared to nine total in May and seven total in April.
Nearly all cases and hospitalizations in the state since December have occurred in unvaccinated Minnesotans, according to Gov. Tim Walz's office. The combined vaccination rate in south-central Minnesota trails the statewide average.
The death in Martin County was among four linked to COVID-19 statewide Friday. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 7,549.
Area counties also had three new COVID-19 cases confirmed Monday. The cases occurred in Nicollet, Brown and Faribault counties.
