MANKATO — As COVID-19 testing levels continue to increase across Minnesota, Martin County remains one of the state's biggest hotspots for the illness.
The county's 18 new cases reported Wednesday raised its total to 70 since the pandemic began. The cases made up the bulk of south-central Minnesota's 22 total new cases, with Blue Earth, Watonwan and Faribault counties having four between them.
Among south-central Minnesota's nine counties, Martin is the closest geographically to a massive outbreak related to a food production plant in southwestern Minnesota. Nobles County is the only county with more cases per capita than Martin County.
Overall cases in Minnesota rose by 463 for a total of 4,644. Cases have dramatically ramped up with the uptick in testing over the last three days.
Completed tests reached their highest point yet in the Minnesota Department of Health's update Wednesday, yet the rate of positive tests per 100 rose for the fourth straight day as well. The rate rose to 15.9 Wednesday, compared to 6.5 on April 26.
Another 18 Minnesotans who had COVID-19 died, bringing the state's total death toll to 319. The number of Minnesotans hospitalized in intensive care units dropped by one since Tuesday, although hospitalizations outside of intensive care units rose by seven.
Blue Earth County's one new case raised its total to 34. Watonwan County had two new cases and now has had nine total, while Faribault County's one new case brought its total to five.
