MANKATO — Martin County has a fourth confirmed COVID-19 case, the only new known positive in south-central Minnesota.
The Minnesota Department of Health’s 26 newly confirmed cases Friday bring the state’s total to 115. The total on was 89 on Thursday.
No other south-central Minnesota counties had new cases in the update. Blue Earth, Nicollet and Waseca counties have a combined five existing cases.
Health officials announced Martin County had community transmission earlier this week, which means at least one case isn't tied to travel or another known case. Hennepin, Ramsey and Olmsted counties have the most confirmed cases so far.
