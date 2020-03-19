Martin County is up to three known COVID-19 cases, while Rice County has its first.
The latest cases were among 12 new positives in Minnesota confirmed Thursday by the state health department, bringing the total to 89.
Blue Earth, Nicollet and Waseca counties have existing cases, but no known new ones.
Martin County is one of the counties in Minnesota with evidence of community spread, meaning it has cases not linked to travel or existing cases.
Statewide cases only rose from 77 to 89 between Wednesday and Thursday, although testing decreased dramatically during the same period. Due to testing capacity constraints, the health department is prioritizing testing for hospitalized patients and health workers.
Minnesota's public health lab tested specimens from 276 patients Wednesday. Over the previous five days, the lab averaged 441 tests per day.
