Peggy Grey has been in the yarn business full time for 35 years, but her connection goes back further to when her mom, Mary Lue Brinker, opened a yarn shop in St. Peter in 1965.
“She sat all five of us kids down and taught us to knit,” Grey said of her childhood immersion into knitting.
Now Grey is planning for retirement and looking to sell her Mary Lue’s Yarn & Ewe shop in Old Town Mankato.
For the past few years Grey had been considering her exit from Mary Lue’s, but plans solidified when she was told she’d have to leave her leased building at 605 N Riverfront Drive by the end of the year.
Leaving her life’s work is bittersweet.
“It’s a 24/7 thing where you eat, live and sleep the business, so I’m looking forward to not having that. But on the other hand, I love the yarn business and the people I encounter every day. The outpouring of affection and realizing how many people you’ve touched over your time in business and how many people you help on a daily basis, it’s hard to make that break.”
As with many businesses, the internet has changed the way she does things. She said the shop no longer buys knitting books because people walk in with the patterns they found online.
“I have a love-hate relationship with the internet. It’s a hindrance to having people walk through the door. But for people who use it to educate themselves and find patterns, there’s so much they can do in the comfort of their home. In one way it’s helped keep the knitting community alive and healthy,” Grey said.
“You just have to adapt the best you can and provide other things — the personal care and guidance and knitting help. We do a lot of that.”
The shop hosts frequent classes, which she said many participants don’t really need to hone their skills. “They don’t need the classes but they like the social part of it, being with other knitters.”
Grey said that if she isn’t able to sell her business, she hopes a new Facebook group — Mankato Area Knitters — will be able to help fill some of the social and learning void for local enthusiasts.
Brittany Espinoza was at the shop Wednesday afternoon with a group that meets weekly to knit and visit.
“Every time I come down here and knit, it’s like the highlight of my week. You just decompress and have fun.”
Espinoza, 28, first came to the shop after learning to knit while she was in grad school.
“I like that whenever you come in, whoever is working knows who you are and is so friendly. I’m not the best at using colors, so they are willing to help.”
Espinoza said she’s hoping the store may continue with a new owner somewhere else. “I’m trying to not think about it (closing). It’ll be a little like being homeless.”
Christa Judkins frequents the store and has attended classes.
“We don’t have high-quality craft stores around here, so she’s one of a kind in this area. The store is a really nice gathering place, the ambiance, the knowledge and the resources.”
As for retirement, Grey said she looks forward to showing and selling more of her own designs at art shows and festivals and will likely get a part-time job to keep getting out in public.
The business is being listed by Coldwell Banker Commercial for $90,000 for all inventory, furniture, fixtures and equipment but does not include the real estate or lease.
The shop is tied to a long and rich history that began with the St. Peter Woolen Mill, which started in St. Peter in 1867 and remains there today.
In 1912, John Charles Brinker and Margaret Brinker bought the woolen mill. Their son Charles Eugene Brinker and his wife, Mary Lue, later purchased it. Their daughters, Grey and Pat Johnson, and a son grew up in the business.
Grey’s parents also ran a hatchery business in part of the large three-story building that housed the woolen mill. When they closed the hatchery, Mary Lue opened a yarn shop.
The 1998 tornadoes ripped a floor-and-a-half off of the woolen mill.
Grey said there are only a handful of independent yarn shops in southern Minnesota.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.