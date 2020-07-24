Greater Mankato Growth and St. Peter Chamber of Commerce are working to distribute a one-time supply of masks for businesses in Blue Earth and Nicollet counties from the state Department of Employment and Economic Development.
The governor ordered that masks be worn indoors in public places starting Saturday.
Businesses within Blue Earth and Nicollet counties can pick up masks being distributed by GMG at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza, from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday; and 7:30-10:30 a.m. and 3-6 p.m. Tuesday. Masks can be picked at the arena entrance on the south side of the event center. (For easiest access turn off Second Street onto Hickory Street and continue until you see signs for mask pickup. Use designated parking area where staff will provide contactless delivery to your vehicle.)
It is preferred businesses use these designated distribution times for pickup. Beyond these dates, any remaining masks will be distributed via appointment by contacting GMG at 507-385-6640.
GMG also is delivering masks to and partnering with all area communities throughout Blue Earth and Nicollet counties to ensure businesses in need have access to the supply of masks.
Nicollet County businesses also may obtain masks by contacting the St. Peter Chamber of Commerce at 507-934-3400 or visiting their location at 101 South Front St., St. Peter.
Masks come in packages of 50 and businesses will be limited to a total of up to five packages totaling 250 masks initially.
For more information visit greatermankato.com or www.stpeterchamber.com.
