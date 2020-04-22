NEW ULM — Drives to gather homemade cloth masks are planned throughout the state 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The event is part of a statewide drive to deliver masks to fire stations.
The collected masks will be distributed to congregate living facilities for staff and residents to wear as protection during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends wearing cloth face coverings to protect others from the coronavirus.
Brown County residents should bring new, unused cloth masks to fire stations in the following communities:
• Comfrey, 120 E. Brown St.;
• Hanska, 201 E. Washington St.;
• New Ulm Main Station, 526 Eighth North St.;
• Sleepy Eye, 123 Walnut St.;
• Springfield, 8 North Cass Ave.
Masks should be made to tightly enclose the area around the nose and mouth, from the bridge of the nose down to the chin, and extending onto the cheek beyond the corners of the mouth, so no gaps occur when talking or moving.
Cloth material should be washable and tightly woven. Sewers should double-layer the fabric if possible.
For instructions, go to: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html.
