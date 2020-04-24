ST. PETER — The St. Peter American Legion, before it was closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, was an important part of the social lives of hundreds of members.
"It's where friends gather and good things happen," said Nancy Vogel, a member of the Legion Auxiliary.
Turns out it still is.
Vogel and Amber Palmquist have organized an enterprise that's supplying face masks and hand sanitizer to aging veterans and others, raising funds for the shuttered Legion Post 37, and brightening the spirits of mask makers, mask deliverers and mask recipients.
"And I think we're doing a darn good job," Vogel said.
The numbers appear to agree.
"Within six days we had about 140 orders," she said. "Our goal was 125, and we're pushing 200. It's awesome."
It started a couple of weeks back with Vogel and Palmquist worrying about the physical health of the community and the financial health of the Legion and the broader economy.
"We just kept thinking, 'What's going to happen to us and the community and all the businesses in town. ... We can't just sit here and not do anything,'" Vogel said.
Palmquist suggested recruiting people with sewing skills to make masks for veterans. Vogel had figured out how to make homemade hand sanitizer. A plan began to form, and other members of the auxiliary signed up — as did other volunteers.
They decided the masks would be free for veterans with others being charged $8 as a fundraiser for the Legion. Since then, they've learned that an adult-size cotton shirt can be turned into four masks, that material from T-shirts and flat-style shoelaces can be fashioned into mask ties, and that members of the community want masks and love to support veterans.
"And then we deliver," Vogel said. "I've gone all the way to Cordova to a lady who's a shut-in. We just got a 30-order from the VA in Mankato, an order from the Blue Earth County Justice Center."
A lot of mask buyers are balking at the $8 charge — insisting on paying $5 or $10 more. The veterans being offered complimentary masks are also pulling out their cash.
"It's free to the veterans, but we don't have a lot of takers," she said.
The masks are being made per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Special precautions are being taken to ensure the masks are contamination-free. And social distancing is observed in delivery.
Vogel praises the donors, the delivery people and, especially, the half-dozen seamstresses: "They are all spectacular."
The organization is making a donation of masks to the statewide effort announced by Gov. Tim Walz whereby homemade masks collected at fire stations around Minnesota Saturday will be cleaned and distributed to residents and employees of congregate care facilities.
Cloth masks don't protect the wearer from contracting an infectious virus the way certain specialized medical masks do. But they can be helpful in containing the spread of the disease because it reduces the likelihood of the wearer passing on the virus to another person when in a grocery store, a pharmacy or a work setting, according to the CDC.
People interested in buying a Legion Post 37 mask can text Palmquist at (507) 766-9142 or call or text Vogel at (507) 327-7825.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.