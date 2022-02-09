MANKATO — Starting Monday, face masks will be recommended instead of required for K-8 students in Mankato Area Public Schools, the superintendent said Wednesday.
Supt. Paul Peterson said in an email to parents that the school district has experienced a significant decrease in COVID-19 cases and a decline in staff absences due to illness.
The federal mask mandate on all public transportation including school buses still applies, he said. Masks will also be required in health offices at schools.
Though a mask recommendation has governed high school students since August, K-8 students and accompanying staff were required to wear masks because people younger than 12 weren’t eligible for vaccines at the time, Peterson said at a Monday School Board meeting.
Five board members in August voted for a mask requirement in schools where children younger than 12 are present. Christopher Kind was one of two School Board members to vote against the policy and at Monday’s meeting urged the board to hasten its removal of the mandate.
“One of my concerns is that the measuring of the community (against) the district, I think, provides a false result because the community isn’t under any mandates really,” Kind said.
“I think we have to adjust and I think the sooner we do, the better.”
Several citizens spoke at the meeting to denounce the mask requirement, some claiming it harms kids without preventing COVID’s spread. Peterson said anti-maskers and people against the mandate in particular have been a fixture at School Board meetings for the last year.
The superintendent signaled before the meeting that he wanted the board to reevaluate the requirement in light of falling COVID cases at schools. In January “our schools were on fire” with the spreading virus, he said, but a downward trend has defined the last two weeks.
About 80 COVID-19 cases were reported among students and staff last week, Director of Facilities and Safety Scott Hogen said Monday. The week prior, more than 200 cases were recorded; the week before that the number surpassed 400.
The first two days of this week, just 19 students and staff tested positive, Hogen said.
“We haven’t been that low since mid-August,” he said, marking the start of the school year, “so it certainly is very encouraging.”
The board plans to host a work session Feb. 14 in which members discuss other COVID mitigation protocols.
Nearby St. Peter Public Schools will still require masks for students in elementary and middle school, a representative said. The policy was instituted in August.
The St. Peter School Board initially required all students to wear masks in school buildings but, facing backlash, decided in September to change the guideline for high schoolers to a recommendation.
