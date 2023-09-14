Decades ago, a Mankato Mason decided to put into storage a historic document that empowers his fraternal organization to initiate new members. The yellowing parchment was carefully rolled up and placed inside a metal tube.
Current members of Lodge 12 raised concerns about the continued safety of its 1857 official approval by the then-grand master of all Masons.
“We’ve known where it was and what it was ... it’s valuable to us,” said Mark G. Robbins, a Lodge 12 former master.
He feared, however, that someone unfamiliar with the lodge’s history could accidentally throw away the tube and its contents.
Robbins was tasked with the safekeeping of the document Masons referred to as a warrant. He turned Lodge 12’s precious parchment with ink calligraphy over to a St. Peter woman who specializes in preserving works on paper.
“I found Amanda’s business, PaperLovesConservation, on the internet. I thought we would have to send the warrant off to the East Coast, but she’s local so we didn’t have to insure it or ship it,” Robbins said.
Amanda Malkin not only conserves club and organization charters similar to the local Freemasons’ document, she has the skills necessary to repair maps, art prints and watercolors works.
A professional associate of the American Institute for Conservation, Malkin founded her business in 2016. She has a master’s degree in the conservation of fine art. Before moving to Minnesota, she held positions in Washington, D.C., at a Smithsonian art gallery and a museum.
Malkin returned the warrant to Lodge 12 early Tuesday evening. Masons gathered to see the restored document and to hear her PowerPoint presentation about the process.
She had mounted the cleaned warrant on an acid-free background, then placed the document in a frame behind clear Plexiglas designed to filter out harmful ultraviolet light.
She found the piece of parchment to be in surprisingly good shape. The warrant showed no damage from the brown ink used to write and draw on its surface.
“Back then, scribes made their own ink and it could be highly acidic. Sometimes, the ink used on a document will eat holes in it.”
“The warrant is in great condition. Still, it should not be out on display for too long,” Malkin advised the Masons.
Robbins plans to store the document in a safe at the Masons’ brick two-story building at the corner of Second and Hickory streets.
Blue Earth County Historical Society Executive Director Jessica Potter commended the local Masons’ efforts.
“They’ve been very focused on their organization’s history ... that’s fantastic,” Potter said.
She said her organization is a good source for advice on what to do with historical objects.
“We always urge families, businesses, organizations to take a pause and think, ‘What does this ‘old thing’ have to do with our story?’”
The local lodge was begun in 1856 — two years before Minnesota statehood. The nonprofit is likely Mankato’s oldest formal organization.
In recent years, members transformed their Masonic Temple into an event center for weddings and other social and business gatherings, the Historic Masonic Hall.
Membership stands now at about 110 members, and the local Masons are affiliated with Order of the Eastern Star and Job’s Daughters chapters.
