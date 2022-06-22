MANKATO — One of the region's best-known family of restaurateurs is selling their fine-dining establishment in downtown Mankato at the end of the month.
"Olives By Massad's" in the Hilton Garden Inn will be operated by John and Najwa Massad and their daughter Karla for just one more week, when it will be sold to Matthew Zigich, the chef at the Mankato Golf Club.
Under the sales agreement, Zigich will retain the name "Olives" (but not the "By Massad's" part) and will be allowed to continue some of the current menu through July before fully implementing his own line of offerings.
"He'll have a month during the transition to use John's recipes except the signature items," Najwa Massad said, mentioning her husband's schwarma-based wraps, salads and pizza.
For the many area residents who have developed something of a schwarma dependency since the Lebanese-born Massads opened their first restaurant in Mankato 38 years ago, the wraps will continue to be offered at Massad's Grille in the food court at River Hills Mall. The location will also offer for the first time the schwarma pizzas that have been very popular at Olives, Najwa said.
The specialty chicken prepared daily by John Massad will also remain an option for people hiring Najwa's Catering, which operates out of the downtown civic center complex.
"The Massad family is not done yet," Najwa said when asked if the pair, who celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last year, is moving toward retirement.
But the sale will provide some relief to John and to Karla, who has handled much of the day-to-day management of Olives.
"It'll give her time to breathe and John time to work on the machine," Najwa said, referring to her husband's quest to invent a mechanical device to duplicate the labor-intensive creation of the tightly packed deboned chicken cooked on a verticle rotisserie.
"It's been in the works for over 20 years and it's finally coming together."
Currently, John continues to be the source of all the schwarma chicken served at Olives, Najwa's Catering and Massad's Grille.
"Unfortunately, yes," Najwa said. "So that's why we take good care of him."
The family, which closed a fast-casual restaurant serving their Mediterranean-influenced cuisine near the Minnesota State University in 2019, is exploring a new venture that will be managed by Karla.
"We're looking at places right now. That's the difficult thing, to have the right spot and the right format for what we're thinking."
While Najwa wasn't offering much detail on the enterprise, she said there would be nothing like the gap between the closing of their first restaurant — Meray's — in 1997 and the opening of Olives in 2007.
"We're not going to wait 10 years," she said.
For the past four years, Najwa has been splitting her time between feeding people and leading people. She became the first woman elected as Mankato's mayor in the 2018 election and is running for a second term this year.
Even if the sale of Olives will free up some time, she said the move is bittersweet. The family took pride in offering fine dining in Mankato, something John Massad listed as his goal in a 2007 Free Press story shortly after Olives' opening.
“People say they have to go to the Cities for a good restaurant. With 45 years as a master chef, I try to give Mankato a nice restaurant,” John said.
Najwa said Zigich has been spending time with John at Olives for a year and noted the skills he has developed during more than 20 years at the Mankato Golf Club. But nobody gets John's recipes, she said, because nobody makes them work like he does. Not even her, something she said she's experienced cooking side-by-side with her husband, each making seemingly identical items.
"His is always different and always better than mine even though it has the same ingredients," she said.
For area residents who have come to the same conclusion about Massad's signature creation, the family directs people to the mall.
"You have to have the schwarmas," Najwa said. "That's a Mankato staple, especially John's."
