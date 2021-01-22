MANKATO — Workers connected by safety ropes some 130 feet in the air near the top of massive steel power poles wait while a helicopter lands in a nearby field, attaches parts to a long cable hanging underneath and delivers them as work on the 50-mile-long power project continues.
When crews of two are done with the work on one pole, they climb onto a seating harness hanging from the helicopter and are ferried to the next pole.
"It's a process we've used before, but it's still pretty spectacular to watch with the helicopter with guys hanging below," said Grant Stephenson of Xcel, project manager for the Huntley-Wilmarth project.
When complete, 283 poles will be erected and strung. Most all of the concrete foundations already have been built.
Beyond making for quicker work, the helicopter helps reduce the amount of heavy-equipment traffic along the project right of way.
The project will connect Xcel’s Wilmarth substation northeast of Mankato to the ITC Midwest-owned Huntley Substation near Winnebago.
Xcel is lead owner of the $125 million project and the general contractor. They hired two foundation contractors that completed their work last fall. Xcel also hired Michels out of Wisconsin to erect the steel structures and string the wires. Michels hired Source Helicopters to assist.
Workers attach large pulleys to the poles. The helicopter then takes a small cable connected to the power lines and pulls the power lines up, where the lines are then set on the pulleys from one pole to the next. Permanent conductors are then attached to the power lines and poles.
About one-third of the project, near Mankato, runs alongside existing poles erected about 30 years ago. Those poles are large but are dwarfed by the new ones.
Xcel said the existing two-pole structures will be removed when the new line is in place. They said the new single poles will make it easer for farmers to maneuver around than the existing poles.
Stephenson said the current work zone near Mankato is the most challenging because of the river valley and changing elevations. He said they wanted to finish the route from Mankato to Judson first.
"We wanted to get done to Judson first before eagle-nesting season." There is a massive, old, bald eagle nest just east of Judson, on the south side of the Judson Bottom Road. Eagles often lay eggs in mid-February.
The 345-kilowatt line will help move power from wind energy projects throughout the Midwest. Locally, the route runs west of Mankato along existing power lines and south through Blue Earth County into Martin County.
The project has been in the works since 2009, when energy experts saw a need for more power lines in the area as an increasing number of wind projects were approved. The Public Utilities Commission eventually approved the final route, partly because a good portion of it followed an existing power line route.
Xcel said that while people are eager to watch the helicopter work, they urge people not to stop on or at the side of a road to observe.
The project is set to be complete in December.
People can find out more about the project, including an interactive map showing its progress, at: huntleywilmarth.com.
