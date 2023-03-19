Although much of the ground remains frozen, now is when many Minnesotans begin choosing vegetable and flower seeds to plant. Meteorological spring began March 1 and astronomical spring starts Monday.
Minnesota Extension Master Gardeners also are thinking about what Blue Earth County backyards can offer native species of pollinators that soon will be waking up hungry from winter hibernation and tame bees returning home from warmer climes.
Barb Maher, of Mankato, is an advocate for perennials and landscapes where common blue violets and other wildflowers bloom.
“They’re less work for me than grass, and they help feed the bees and butterflies.
“I know some people won’t agree with me, but I like creeping charlie,” she said before describing the benefits of a wild mint that serves as blooming ground cover and provides nectar to pollinators.
Maher is also fond of a little thicket that popped up when an old pine that shades her house began to drop its lower branches. Her Viola Street property sits above a ravine near busy Glenwood Avenue.
She recommends other city residents also incorporate urban forests in their backyards as a way to help wildlife.
Maher supports Mankato, North Mankato and St. Peter’s decisions to not penalize homeowners who let their grass go unmanicured in the spring.
Last spring, according to records kept by Justin Lundborg, the city’s natural resources specialist, 735 Mankatoans signed up to participate in the national conservation effort to reduce the amount of fossil fuels used by cutting down on mower use.
Homeowners have to spend lots of time and use large amounts of water if they want to maintain a turf lawn of Kentucky bluegrass. When lawns are not constantly clipped short, pollinators stand a better chance of finding blooming plants amid the taller grass stems, Maher said.
Registration opened Wednesday for Mankato residents who want to participate in the initiative designed to promote healthy habitats for early season pollinators by allowing grass to grow.
During this monthlong program, homeowners (and renters with landlord permission) who are registered for No Mow May will not be required to keep their grass short. Noxious weeds, which are considered a nuisance, will still need to be eradicated.
The University of Minnesota Extension Office shares information about how to plant and maintain a pollinator-friendly lawn, such as incorporating Dutch white clover and creeping thyme, to benefit bees.
“Not only can residents of these towns observe No Mow May, they should consider establishing a ‘total bee lawn,’” Maher said.
She watches over a haven of biodiversity surrounding the “big old tree” her children played near when they were young. That tall white pine now grows along with five other tree varieties and more than 30 types of ground cover on her property.
She’s been surprised to discover volunteer plants that have established themselves in her backyard.
“A clump of bloodroot just appeared there,” said Maher, describing the shady spot where she found the self-seeded, early-blooming native plant.
Now is a good time for homeowners with ash trees on their properties to consider replacements for the common species that’s the favorite diet for larvae of the invasive emerald ash borer, said Extension educator Shane Bugeja, who oversees Blue Earth County’s Master Gardener program.
“Most people plant trees in the early spring or in the fall,” he said.
Bugeja recommends consultations with certified arborists for property owners who need to remove ash trees. The state’s Soil and Water Conservation department offers annual sales of trees for reasonable prices, he said.
Homeowners seeking advice may use a Department of Natural Resources website that offers planting instructions and tips about which trees are best suited for various growing zones.
Barb Lamson, of Mankato, and Maher are working with other Master Gardeners to plan a free event for the public. How to grow trees and shrubs in Minnesota’s changing climate is one of four programs slated April 29 at Pioneer Bank.
Lamson said there are various options to consider when designing a backyard landscape. Biodiversity is important. She encourages expanding the menu for visiting pollinators.
“Think about it. They say eat an apple every day, but would you want to eat just apples every day?” she said.
People with small lawns can contribute to efforts to help feed pollinators, Lamson said.
“You’d be surprised how much good growing a small patch of something green can do.”
Tree variety also is important for urban forests.
“You don’t need to grow something huge like an elm,” Lawson said.
She offered a history factoid for homeowners to consider: “Lawnmowers weren’t invented until the 20th century.”
Grass sod is high maintenance and lawn chemicals affect our pollinators — the butterflies and the bees, she said.
Larry and Jan Hofmann’s inactive apiary in rural Janesville provides forage for pollinators.
“We have a little bit of alfalfa and about 10 acres of wildflowers,” Larry Hofmann said.
The Hofmanns are recent recipients of a small Lawns to Legumes grant from the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources.
Lawns to Legumes projects take place in residential settings across the state. Minnesotans with an area for outdoor planting can apply to be reimbursed for up to $350 in costs associated with establishing new pollinator habitat in their yards.
The Hofmanns do not own bees, but they rent hive space to two honey businesses. The couple is busy restoring buildings that were used for the honey business Larry’s family founded decades ago.
BWSR provides participants with cost-share funding, workshops, coaching and gardening resources. Recipients are required to contribute a 25 percent match in the form of purchasing materials, hiring contractors or as in-kind time spent planting and maintaining their projects.
“Right now, we are trying to figure out what to do with the grant. We are thinking about getting a nectar-bearing tree,” Larry said.
The choice may be made based on the site’s history.
“My father had a basswood that was a big honey-producing source,” he said.
Beekeeper Jason Moody, of rural Madelia, said he’s grateful for the all of the supporters of his relatively new business as well as conservation programs aimed at helping insects like the bees he tends.
“I strive to help the pollinators. We support programs that keep them from having to struggle so hard,” said Moody, who learned about how to maintain healthy bee colonies from the late Harris Tinklenberg.
“Harris was my mentor. He was a bee farmer who’d been doing it for about 30 years,” Moody said.
“Beekeeping started out as a hobby for me. I’ve had lot of ups and downs.”
Nine years ago, he was taking care of four hives.
“This year, we are sitting at about 500 hives,” Moody said.
The years 2021 and 2022 were record producing for Moody Honey, resulting in a surplus of honey he sells at local farmers markets. His business also has experienced colony collapse and cold temperatures.
For the past couple of years, his Minnesota bees, like many humans in this state, turn into snowbirds for several months annually.
Moody is the process of preparing to bring his colonies home by truck from their winter homes in the Lone Star state.
“Texas is a wonderfully supportive of pollinators. They plant wildflowers everywhere, even in the ditches,” he said.
Mankato residents can sign up now for No Mow May participation. Registration closes April 28. For more information, call 387-8600.
