A bill in honor of a Waseca police officer aims to increase the sentence for trying to kill an officer or other legal officials.
Sen. John Jasinski and Rep. John Petersburg introduced bills Thursday in the Minnesota Senate and House to change the minimum sentence to 30 years in prison for attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, correctional officer, judge or prosecutor.
The bill also would eliminate the eligibility for offenders to be released on parole after serving two-thirds of their sentence.
Waseca police officer Arik Matson and his wife, Megan Matson, worked with Waseca County Attorney Rachel Cornelius to bring the bill proposal to lawmakers.
“We are turning a tragic event that happened to our family into something purposeful,” Megan Matson said during a press conference Thursday morning.
Arik Matson was shot in the head by a wanted man one year ago. He sustained a serious brain injury from which he continues to recover.
The Waseca man who shot Matson and at another Waseca police officer received consecutive sentences of 20 years and 15 years for a total of 35 years in prison. With time served and early parole, Tyler Robert Janovsky could be out of prison in 22 years.
Existing law sets the maximum sentence at 20 years for attempting to kill one officer and 15 years for additional officers, Cornelius said.
“The current law does not account for if the officer or officers are gravely injured, almost die, have to relearn how to eat, walk and talk all over again, and possibly not ever return to work,” Cornelius said Thursday, echoing the statement made in November after Janovsky's sentencing hearing.
Arik and Megan Matson on Thursday thanked the bill's creators and supporters.
“There will never be enough justice. But this is a good start,” Megan Matson said.
“I wish I could say this is the last time we'll have to prosecute this crime, but unfortunately that will probably not be the case,” Arik said. “Thank you for acknowledging how our jobs as officers are never normal and that we have a number of circumstances that can go wrong and be very tragic.”
Jasinski, R-Faribault, and Petersburg, R-Waseca, both represent the Waseca area.
“I think it is time that we tell law enforcement personnel that we support them and we have their backs,” Petersburg said.
“Any attempt on an officer's life must be met with punishment that matches the heinousness of the crime,” Jasinski said. "We're going to make sure that officers and their families get justice.”
