Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Mainly cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow showers developing during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow and gusty winds will lead to blizzard conditions at times. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.