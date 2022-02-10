MANKATO — Jean Ann Hastings was front and center before a large TV screen early Thursday morning as fans and supporters of the Mavs packed Tav on the Ave to watch the U.S. play China in the Olympics.
She saw plenty of Minnesota State University hockey player Nathan Smith and occasional glimpses of her husband, Maverick hockey coach Mike Hastings, who is an assistant coach for the U.S. team.
"It's so cool how many people turned out and seeing the college students here," she said.
The 14-hour time difference from here to the Beijing Olympics meant the game started here at 7 a.m. Tav on the Ave, which usually opens at 11 a.m., opened early to serve breakfast and host the game-watching party.
Fans didn't have to wait long for something to cheer about, with the U.S. scoring in the first period and then three more in the second to take a 4-0 lead. The U.S. went on to a resounding 8-0 victory. They will next battle it out with Canada at 10:10 p.m. (Minnesota time) Friday.
Hastings has had brief conversations with her husband. "There's not a lot of communication. He calls when he has time, and we have maybe five-minute conversations."
Like other Olympic participants, all the team members and coaching staff had their phones and other devices impounded before they left from California and were given a secure phone and tablet, an effort to increase cyber security at the Olympics.
The coach is sharing an apartment in the Olympic Village with other team coaches, eats in a dining hall that has glass walls around each table, and otherwise spends most of his time focused on the team.
"They have good accommodations and food," Jean Ann Hastings said. "They got to see the women's team play Canada, but otherwise they don't get to see a lot of the other events. They're just focused on their games."
Several students woke up unusually early to attend. "I'm never up this early," Corbin Kohnke said. His three friends — Sam Dixon, Kane Tews and Amy Sivongsa — all echoed his sentiment.
Sivongsa and Tews said they both attend all the home Maverick games. Kohnke said he mostly follows the NHL, "But it's neat that a MSU player is in the Olympics."
Several of the students in attendance were eating breakfast and waiting for 8 a.m. to arrive so they could order a mimosa or bloody mary, as Minnesota prohibits serving alcohol from 2-8 a.m.
MSU President Ed Inch was on hand, adding to his relatively recent immersion into the sport of hockey. Inch was named president last spring, coming from California and growing up in the Seattle area.
"My parents were from Canada so I did watch hockey with my grandpa when I was young, but I didn't follow it much after that until last year."
Inch said the highly rated Maverick hockey program and the recent Hockey Day Minnesota that was held on campus has shown him the dedicated following of hockey locally. "It's very energetic and exciting. It's why students get up at 7 a.m. to come here."
MSU Athletic Director Kevin Buisman said the Mavs miss Hastings and Smith, but said the assistant coaching staff and the players are talented and have stepped up in their absence.
"We miss coach and Nathan, but we hope they will still be gone for a while because they'll be in the medal round."
Greg Weis, assistant athletic director at MSU, said the show of support at the game-viewing party was heartening. "This is a really great turnout. I didn't think we'd fill the back of the restaurant, too, but we did."
Weis is confident of the U.S. team's showing.
"I expect them to get to the medal round. So, the last week of February Hasty and Nate will be back."
The U.S. team is filled with young collegiate players while most other countries they will face tapped their own national leagues for talent. The NHL, which was hit hard by COVID-19 in December, decided to not participate in the Beijing Games.
