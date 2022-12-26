Sophie Seegar’s first time out of the country will be alongside her Minnesota State University bandmates.
Seegar and members of the Maverick Machine will be marching down the historic streets of Europe to perform in the New Year’s Eve Frascati Festival in Italy and in a New Year’s Day parade in Rome.
“It’s really exciting since it’s one of the largest parades in the world,” the percussionist said. “I think it’s going to be really fun, so I’m really excited to play.”
The opportunity presented itself to Seegar, who is now a junior at MSU, when she was a freshman.
In 2019, Maverick Machine Band Director Michael Thursby announced to his students he had received a letter from the mayor of Rome inviting the band to participate in their holiday festivities.
MSU senior Brent Ekstrom couldn’t believe it.
“It’s crazy to think that a little band in Mankato was found by these guys in Rome and picked out of every other band in America,” the trumpeter said. “This is what people talk about when they say they want to be a part of something bigger. This is something bigger.”
The invitation originally asked the band to make an appearance last year, but due to the pandemic, everything was pushed back.
Thursby didn’t mind because it gave him more time to plan the weeklong trip.
“This is my first trip as a band director going internationally. I’ve learned a lot along the way, but it’s a lot of work,” he said, noting that figuring out how to get all of the instruments through customs was particularly challenging.
Thursby and 42 of his students will be leaving Mankato for Europe on Tuesday and will return Jan. 3.
The band consists of about 200 annual participants, but due to the cost of the trip, only 42 were able to sign up for it.
During the trip, the band members plan to do some sightseeing and will immerse themselves in the culture as much as possible.
“I’m a bit of a history buff, so I’m really excited to see Pompeii and the Coliseum,” Seegar said. “Seeing a different culture is going to be really exciting.”
Thursby said that, aside from playing at festivals and marching in parades, exposing students to the world is what’s most important during their trips.
“I’m just so excited to see (the students) experience these places,” he said. “To have those experiences is really what our program is about and it’s really what I’m most excited about.”
The band is scheduled to perform in the New Year’s Day parade at 8:30 a.m. CST. The parade will be live-streamed on romeparade.com, and the band will share updates and photos on its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.
“I am ecstatic,” Ekstrom said. “It’s going to be one of the greatest things that I’ve ever gotten to do in my life.”
