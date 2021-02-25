After struggling with a pesky Bemidji State team early, the Minnesota State men’s hockey team got past the Beavers 4-3 in overtime Thursday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
With the win, MSU secured a conference record fourth straight MacNaughton Cup as WCHA regular-season champions. The Mavericks have won the MacNaughton Cup in five of the last eight seasons.
The Mavericks took a 3-1 lead early in the second period after Brendan Furry scored 57 seconds into the period, and Andy Carroll fired a wrist shot home less than a minute later.
MSU took a 3-2 lead into third, but the Beavers tied the game with just 22 seconds remaining.
Julian Napravnik got the game-winner at 4:09 of overtime, after his cross-ice pass was tipped in by a Beavers’ defender.
MSU goalie Dryden McKay made several key saves in overtime to keep the Mavericks in it.
MSU (16-2-1, 11-0) will finish its series with the Beavers at 6:07 p.m. Saturday at Bemidji.
