MANKATO — For families like the Wickstroms from La Crosse, Wisconsin, who are moving their oldest child, Ava, into college, mom Susan said it's all hands on deck.
"We've taken off work and we stayed up late packing, doing lots of laundry and just driving here as a family to get her moved in," she said.
But the moment is also bittersweet.
“I was doing good until I got here. I’m excited. I’m super, super proud of her, happy for her and it’s a little sad to see her go, but very happy once we got here. It’s a pretty exciting place and a very nice area,” Susan Wickstrom said.
Ava Wickstrom, a pre-dental student, said moving into the dorms is a chance to make new friends.
“I feel like it’s important to live in the dorms your freshman year just to meet other people. Even this meeting we have tonight, I’ll get to see new people, hopefully make some friends and just kind of get comfortable,” she said.
She’s also excited to decorate her dorm. “Just kind of express my personality through decoration, and I’m excited to meet my roommate, too.”
Minnesota State University welcomed about 2,550 students into the dorms during move-in day Thursday.
Cindy Janney, dean of students and director of residential life, said while the university is still down about 200 students living in the dorms from pre-pandemic levels, they are welcoming many more students than they had through the pandemic.
She said the connection students make while living in dorms helps contribute to their first-year success.
“There’s support here and there are peers here. When a first-year student lives on campus, they get to meet other first-year students. They have a chance to find out that other students are going through the same thing that they’re going through,” she said. “Students get connected to one another. We also have a lot of staff resources.”
Janney said the university’s health service and residential life staff are continuing to pay attention to evolving COVID-19 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The university is maintaining quarantine and isolation rooms for students who might need it.
“We’re also paying attention to the monkeypox information, and our quarantine and isolation rooms will be available if students may have those needs as well,” Janney said.
Classes at MSU start Monday.
