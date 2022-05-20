WASECA — Mayo Clinic Health System announced a $4.2 million project to expand and renovate the Waseca hospital's emergency department Friday.
The project will begin this summer and finish in summer 2023, according to a release from the health system.
Once completed, the emergency department will have a new wing for exam and treatment rooms, an ambulance garage, new vehicle entry points and updates to existing spaces.
The ambulance garage will have a different entry and exit point from the emergency department's current front door. Walk-ins will still go through the front door, while ambulance patients, police escorts and funeral directors will have more privacy through the garage area.
Hospital boundaries are expanding to the northwest as part of the project. Operations will continue at the hospital through construction.
This story will be updated.
