A major addition that will bring the “smart hospital of the future” to Mankato is about half finished and on track.
“Things are going along pretty well,” said Luke Cummings, regional chair of facilities and support services for Mayo Clinic Health System-Southwest Region.
He said they expect to begin occupying the new 121 hospital-bed addition at the Mankato campus in April 2024.
Cummings said even some drywall and some painting is being done in parts of the new addition, with things like IT equipment and medical equipment being some of the last installations.
He said there have been a few logistics/delivery issues during construction, but it hasn’t slowed the construction. He said the construction manager for the project has worked with Mayo for the past two years planning deliveries.
“When there were some delays in things, we worked around them.
“We’re excited about (the project). We hope the community is excited about it, too,” Cummings said.
The project broke ground in May 2022.
The $155 million construction project is a vertical expansion adding three floors on top of the hospital’s existing emergency department, cancer center, heart clinic and specialty care foyer.
The project aims to increase hospital capacity to care for more patients, modernize facilities to improve patient experiences, and create a technologically advanced “smart hospital of the future” capable of meeting growing demands while being prepared for future innovations.
The expansion seeks to meet rising local demand for health care and to reduce the number of patient transfers to other Minnesota hospitals.
The three floors in the new patient-bed tower will link up to the existing hospital. Those three floors will house an advanced intensive care unit, a progressive care unit, new surgical and patient care unit, and a family birth center.
The patients’ rooms will be private and nearly twice as large as current units. Bathrooms will meet ADA requirements and reduce fall risk.
Several amenities are planned, including better support spaces and improved line of sight to patients from decentralized work stations, which along with video feeds in rooms, will allow nurses to continually monitor from afar.
The expansion and modernization also will provide improved work spaces for nurses.
The original Mankato facility, Immanuel St. Joseph Hospital, was built in 1951.
