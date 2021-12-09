MANKATO — Mayo Clinic Health System has announced the recipients of its 2021 Season of Gratitude awards. A total of $500,000 was distributed to non-profits, including $50,000 in southwest Minnesota.
Local recipients include:
Mankato — REACH Resource Center, $10,000. The Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota program provides services to youth 16–24 who are experiencing homelessness, are couch-hopping or are at risk of becoming homeless. The Season of Gratitude funds will be used to support REACH’s Street Outreach program.
St. James: Watonwan County Backpack Program - $10,000.
Waseca: Bethlehem Inn of Waseca, $3,000; Lutheran Social Service’s Waseca Meals on Wheels, $3,000; Waseca Area Neighborhood Service Center, $4,000.
